Firefighters extinguish Jennings house fire over the weekend

Over the weekend, first responders extinguished a fire, they say, that may have been caused by improper heating.

The Jennings Fire Department responded to the fire on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 6:18 pm, on Garrett Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters say the home was fully engulfed with flames and smoke. Mutual aid was requested from Fire District 2, Evangeline, and Fire District 4 for manpower.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and brought it under control. They say the occupants were able to escape the dwelling with few injuries.

Officials say that the cold weather poses risks with heating equipment inside the home.

"As colder weather starts to set in, we would like to encourage residents to practice space heater safety and know the potential risks associated with home heating equipment. These heaters also draw a lot of electricity. They are not made to be plugged into a surge protector or electrical cord. This could cause a short in the wiring or the appliance to overheat. Home fires occur more in the winter months than any other time of year," Jennings FD says.

