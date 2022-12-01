Elton Mayor dies at 77

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. – The Mayor of the Town of Elton has died.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, Avella Ackless, 77, died from surgical complication, according to family.

Ackless served as the Town Clerk and Water Clerk for 35 years and a member of the Council for more than seven years.

Her services are pending.

Related Story:

Elton mayor resigns, cites issues with town council

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel