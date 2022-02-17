Elton mayor resigns, cites issues with town council

ELTON, La. - A southwest Louisiana town’s mayor has resigned, citing issues with the current town council.

Elton Mayor Roger D. “Tony” Laughlin has served as mayor for 12 nonconsecutive years.

He announced his resignation after submitting a letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office on Feb. 4. Laughlin told the American Press that monthly council meetings have gotten out of hand with a lot of foul language and arguing interrupting the public meetings.

He said the council also constantly disagrees with his advice or advice from the city clerk and the Louisiana Municipal Association.

The resignation was effective as of February 10, 2022, according to documents provided to KATC.

The Secretary of State's Office says the governing authority shall make an appointment to fill the vacant seat within twenty days of the vacancy. A special election is not required in connection to the vacancy.

The appointee can serve for the remainder of the unexpired term. If the governing body of the Town of Elton does not appoint an individual to the vacant seat, the Governor will fill the seat.

Laughlin stated the following in his resignation letter:

"I have desperately tried to continue my term as Mayor of the Town of Elton but it has become impossible to work with the current town council. Many of Elton citizens are witnesses to the extended drama, cursing and arguing in the monthly council meetings which is uncalled for. the council constantly disagrees with the advice of the city clerk and myself, and the advice we receive from LMA (Louisiana municipal association) advisors. I can no longer lead a town with some of the officials being 'non-interested" in legality and financial issues of the municipality."

Laughlin was elected in December of 2018 following a runoff against Cathy Hollingsworth.

