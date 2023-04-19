City of Elton water supply outage

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — The Town of Elton is currently without water due to a water main break.

A crew is repairing the line, according to a town official. Once the water is restored, there will be a a boil water advisory until further notice.

An already scheduled water outage for Thursday, April 20 will still take place at 3:00 pm and last about five hours.

Once the water is restored, the boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

If you need more information please call the Elton City Hall at 337-584-2992.