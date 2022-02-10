Jeff Davis Parish School Board to discuss re-naming of baseball field

JENNINGS, L.a. — The baseball field at Jennings High School may soon carry the name of a beloved coach.

Coach Danny Reed wasn't originally from Jennings — but those that knew him best told KATC that over time, Jennings is what he became.

"Humble." "Loyal." "Truly a blessing."

These are just a few of the words those who knew coach Danny Reed use to describe him. Reed passed away last October in a tragic boating mishap on Chicot Lake while out fishing.

Now — the Jeff Davis Parish School Board is looking at renaming the field at Bulldog Stadium where Reed spent much of his career coaching baseball.

"I was I'm a little skeptical sometimes of naming something after someone so soon after their death because it can be -- we're doing it out of emotion," Jimmy Segura, president of the Jeff Davis School Board, said. "But I think if this thing had been five years from now, it would've been 'Let's do Danny Reed' you know? He's the exception in my eyes."

Ben Oustalet knew Coach Reed both personally and professionally — growing up with his kids and having him as a football coach when he was in high school. Over the years he tells me they spent a lot of time fishing and hunting together — which is why when Reed didn't come home from a day of fishing — Reed's wife called him for help.

"Every time he'd go in these woods and I was with him he said, 'Man, this is like paradise, this is heaven,' and I'll be -- that's exactly where he was," Oustalet said.

KATC paid a visit to Reed's son, David Reed, principal of Lacassine High School. He said he and his family couldn't be more proud to have his father recognized in this way.

"We have I have a son that is currently a freshman and plays baseball on that field it'll be a special moment if that happens and they have plaques or an unveiling of some sort."

The school board's Building and Grouds Committee will hold a meeting in the Jennings High School cafeteria Thursday evening at 5. The public is invited to give their opinions on the proposal before the committee makes a final recommendation to the full board.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel