Jay-Dylan Helping Hand Benefit to be held July 24 in Scott

A benefit for two Seacor victims families will be held Saturday, July 24 at the Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott.

The fundraiser will begin at 9AM and will benefit the children of Jay Guevara and Dylan Daspit.

It will include food by Cajun Market Meats and Eaton Oil Tools, bands like Swampman Revival, Leroy Thomas, and Hunter Courville, t-shirts to support the victims families and high quality silent auction items, they say.

LIVE BAND SCHEDULE:

Swampland Revival 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

Leroy Thomas 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Hunter Courville 1:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

AUCTION ITEMS:

Drew Brees Signed Football

Alvin Kamara Signed Football

Joe Burrow – Signed Helmet

Billy Cannon – Signed Helmet

Jacob Hester – Signed Helmet

T-SHIRTS: $25

The event will take place at the Cajun Harley Davidson location at 724 I-10 South Frontage Rd. Scott, La 70583.

It will be hosted by Cajun Harley Davidson, Scott Dugas, and Drew Derouen.

