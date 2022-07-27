Jamie Guillory, wife of Mayor-President Josh Guillory, made a statement in support of her husband following his decision to admit into a rehabilitation facility.

In her statement, Lafayette's First Lady stated that she has never been more proud of her husband and that it is unfortunate that some would try to take advantage of this situation to better serve their political agenda.

Josh Guillory

On Monday Guillory announced he checked into rehabilitation for alcohol addiction as well as untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Guillory is still expected to fulfill his duties as Mayor while he is in recovery.

