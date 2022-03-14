Jambalaya Shoppe to close Lafayette location

The Jambalaya Shoppe on West Congress Street in Lafayette will be closing its doors this month.

The owners of the business announced the closure last week on their Facebook page. Closing will be on March 26, 2022.

According to the owners, the reason for the closure is due to, "inability to extend our location’s lease."

The Jambalaya Shoppe has been at the location for six years. They encourage patrons to stop by for a bowl of gumbo or a serving of jambalaya before the closing date.

"It has been our pleasure to serve you and be a part of your gatherings, sporting events and family meals. We have participated and enjoyed every fundraiser we were able to help with and sporting events to support our local teams."

They reiterated on social media that their closure is not a rumor.

The Jambalaya Shoppe has a number of locations around Louisiana.

