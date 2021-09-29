It's another soggy day across Acadiana

It was a soggy day across Acadiana on Tuesday and a lot of that moisture will stick around through the remainder of the week and the weekend.

That means it'll be another day of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will start to pop up in the late morning and last on and off through the day.

When it comes to rain totals most places will average another inch or two, but a few isolated areas could run a little higher.

Flooding isn't expected to be a major concern, although some minor street flooding could certainly be possible around some of the heavier downpours.

The weather is going to remain churned up through at least Thursday with an upper level disturbance moving across the area, but even when it passes moisture is going to linger.

Lingering moisture could result in more scattered showers through the weekend, and drier air isn't going to get into the area until the middle of next week.

In the meantime temperatures are going to sit in the low to mid 80s with clouds putting a limit on how warm we will get, and the lows with all the moisture sticking around will stay in the low to mid 70s.

There's a break in the moisture on the way for the middle of next week when we'll get a push of dry air that will stick with us through most of next week.

