Innovate South begins Wednesday with Professional Career Fair

Opportunity Machine will kick off its third annual Innovate South conference on Wednesday with a Professional Career Fair.

From Wednesday, November 3 to Friday, November 5, Innovate South will offer several virtual opportunities including networking, business education, and a pitch competition.

"Innovate South means a lot of things to a lot of people," said Destin Ortego, Executive Director of Opportunity Machine. "But for us the tagline is 'innovation with an accent', and what we mean by that is that we're trying to accentuate the innovation that people experience and the critical thinking that comes with that."

On Wednesday, November 3, a Professional Career Fair will be held virtually from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. There, Opportunity Machine says that job seekers can connect with local employers across multiple industries.

To register, click here.

On Thursday, November 4, Opportunity Machine will offer networking opportunities, along with keynote speakers and panel discussions online for this year's main Innovate South event.

To register for Innovate South, click here.

To wrap up the week, Innovate South will host a "shark tank" style event called the "Get Started Medical Pitch." During the competition, seven healthcare startups will pitch their healthcare innovations to a panel of judges in an attempt to secure a $40,000 cash prize.

Those attending the pitch competition virtually will have a chance to vote on their favorite team.

The competition will be followed by a Louisiana capital investments presentation.

To learn more about Innovate South or to register for any of the events happening this week, visit InnovateSouth.org.

