In Your Parish Headlines: April 10, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, April 10, 2025.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple is scheduled to announce a plan for auto insurance reform during the 2025 legislative session.

Temple will be joined by Jake Minner and Jared Varnado, whose companies have been directly impacted by the state’s commercial auto insurance cost crisis.

The announcement is set for 10:30 a.m. at Bengal Transportation Services in Geismar. Officials say a question-and-answer session will follow the press conference.

ST. MARY PARISH

The Atchafalaya River is expected to close today at the Highway 182 bridge in Morgan City to allow for critical scaffolding removal.

The closure, which is in response to rising water levels, is expected to last 12 hours — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to KQKI.

Authorities say the work is necessary to ensure safety as water levels continue to rise.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Some residents in Jeff Davis Parish will be without power this morning as crews conduct scheduled transmission work.

The outage will affect customers served by the Charlie, Manchester, and Hackett substations.

It is set to begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last approximately five hours.

