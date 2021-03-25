If you want the pollinators for your garden, build an ecosystem

At this point in the planting calendar, crops of all kinds are going into the soil in the hopes that soon they'll be producing a bountiful harvest.

You've gone to great lengths to make sure that everything is perfect from the soil, to the raised garden bed, and irrigation. But without an important visitor, all that work could be for naught.

That visitor is the pollinator. They are the key to getting the produce you're looking for. And the best way to get pollinators into your garden is to develop a small, native ecosystem.

Planting native flowers in the garden will help to bring in native bees and other pollinators, which are the key to getting yourself a good harvest from your vegetables.

The important thing to remember here is that not all flowers will bring the pollinators in. Tropical hybrids look pretty to humans, but the bees you want to attract won't be very interested.

It takes a little research to make sure that the plants you're getting are the kind you're looking for, but that research will be worth it when you're noticing a bump in your harvest.

