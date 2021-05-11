World Championship Gumbo Cookoff Poster Contest announced

The poster contest for the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff is now open.

The New Iberia Chamber of Commerce is now accepting submissions for the 31st Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff Poster Contest.

The artist behind the winning design will receive $500.

Submissions are due at the Chamber Office by Wednesday, June 30, at 4 pm. Criteria and more information are available at iberiachamber.org/gumbocookoff/poster.

