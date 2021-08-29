Watch
Winds expected to increase at Spanish Lake in Iberia Parish

A look at Spanish Lake in Iberia Parish
Spanish Lake
Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 29, 2021
At Spanish Lake Boat Launch in New Iberia it was a seemly calm as Ida pushes through.

KATC's Eman Boyd was live in the area to update on the weather there experiencing wind speeds at about 30 mph as of 12:00 pm. Those winds are expected to increase.

As the storm moves through, officials say they are worried about some storm surge, and localized flooding. Rainfall is expected later Sunday.

