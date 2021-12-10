Westgate to play in first football championship

History will be made tonight when Westgate High School takes the field to play in the 4A state championship game.

This would be not only the first state football championship for WHS but the first for an Iberia Parish public school.

The school will hold a special send-off for the team today at 11:30 a.m. at the Westgate High School Football Stadium.

School officials left an inspirational message for the players and fans on the school's Facebook Page:

"These boys will play for each other, they will play for their coaches, they will play for every Westgate football player who came before them. They will honor their city, their family, and their school. "

The fifth-seeded Tigers will take on the third-seeded Warren Easton at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available.

All seven championship games will be streamed live on nfhsnetwork.com