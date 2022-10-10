West Nile detected in Iberia Parish

LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL), has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.

The District is urging citizens to remain vigilant, as the risk of WNV infection still persists as transmission season ends.

Citizens must take personal protective measures to avoid exposure to mosquito - borne diseases such as West Nile Virus (WNV), St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE), Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), ZIKA, Dengue and other mosquito - borne pathogens as the District engages operational interventions to eliminate risks, officials say.

The District will conduct ground and aerial spray operations as dictated by mosquito surveillance and best practices. Further details will be posted in follow up press releases as needed. It is imperative that citizens keep insect repellent handy, wear light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors and get rid of mosquito breeding sites near the home, officials say.

Residents throughout the Parish are urged to follow these simple guidelines recommended by the CDC:

· Apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and apply as directed on the label!

· Protect children sensitive to insect bites with repellent and cover exposed skin --- there are many preparations sold in drug stores and camping sections of local stores that are formulated for adults as well as children.

· Wear Light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors particularly at DAWN and DUSK.

· Avoid wearing perfumes or colognes when outside for prolonged periods.

· Drain all sources of standing water near your home (i.e. cans, barrels, planters, tires, containers and tarps).

· Keep all pools, spas, bird baths, ponds and fountains clean and free of debris.

· Maintain tight fitting screens on doors and windows.

· Don’t FEED the storm drains! Sweep up lawn clippings, leaves and tree limbs from sidewalks and driveways.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact the mosquito control office at (337) 365-4933. You also can visit them on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”.

For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov