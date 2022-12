The water has been cut off again in Waterworks District 3 in Coteau.

According to a release, the District's water reserves have been depleted again, and as a result, the plant will be shut down immediately.

The plant will restart again at approximately 7 p.m. tonight, December 27.

Waterworks District 3, apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause customers.

If you have any questions, they ask that you please contact them at (337) 367-6111.