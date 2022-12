Iberia Parish, LA - Residents in Coteau will be without water until 7:00a.m. Christmas morning.

Waterworks District #3 has been unable to keep up with demand due to the cold weather conditions according to officials.

The tank that operates Coteau Water District has a 3-day supply capacity.

Officials states they have lost 2/3 of that capacity since Friday.

Shutting off the water from 7:00p.m. Saturday night to 7:00a.m. Sunday morning will allow the storage tanks to re-fill.