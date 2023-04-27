Village of Loreauville dedicates Acadian Odyssey Monument

IBERIA PARISH, La. — The Village of Loreauville dedicated the newest Acadian Odyssey Monument at a public celebration on Thursday.

The monument is a reminder of the 1765 journey that began in Acadie, now Nova Scotia, and ended on the Teche Ridge.

Through the coordinated efforts of Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton’s office and the Acadian Odyssey Commission, a Canada-based group, the new monument was erected at 121 Bridge Street to commemorate the historic site.

Speakers for the day included Lt. Gov. Billy Nunguesser, President of the Societe National Acadie Martin Theburge and Warren Perrin, President of the New Acadia Project.

The monument is one of only two in Louisiana and 17 worldwide dedicated to those who were deported from Halifax (Nova Scotia) and scattered to various locations around the globe. Other monuments already exist in Houma, La., New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and France.

Visitors to the Loreauville monument can read in French and in English, details of the odyssey the Acadians endured and trace the different routes of various Acadian exiles.

For the village of Loreauville, the installment of the monument is only the beginning. The mayor’s office along with members of the community plan to develop park space and to renovate buildings currently on the site.

