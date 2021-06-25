Vigil set Sunday for former Daily Iberian journalist imprisoned in Myanmar

A vigil will be held Sunday to support a former New Iberia journalist imprisoned in Myanmar.

Family and friends of former Daily Iberian journalist Danny Fenster will gather at New Iberia City Hall on June 27.

Fenster's supporters are hoping that he will be safely returned home from Myanmar where he was detained on May 25 while attempting to fly back to the United States.

Fenster has been charged under section 505a of Myanmar's penal code, which makes it a crime to publish or circulate comments that "cause fear," spread "false news," or incite government employees, according to CNN. The charge carries a potential three-year prison term.

Last week, a Myanmar court ordered that Fenster's dentention at the Insein Prison in Yangon continue for two more weeks. Another hearing is scheduled for July 1.

Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, which posted a statement on its website Thursday condemning his detention and demanding his "immediate and unconditional release."

"We are shocked and frustrated that he has been detained for no apparent reason, and are concerned for his wellbeing. We are doing what we can to support him, as well as his family and friends, until he is freed," the statement reads.

American journalist Nathan Maung, who co-founded Kamayut Media in Yangon, Myanmar, was released from prison on June 14 and flew back to the U.S. on June 15 after being held for three months.

