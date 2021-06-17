Former Daily Iberian journalist remains detained in Myanmar

One American journalist detained in Myanmar has made it home to the states but a former Daily Iberian journalist remains imprisoned.

The family of Danny Fenster says they still have not heard from him since he was taken into custody.

Fenster was detained at the Yangon Airport as he was attempting to fly home to Detroit on May 25.

He is being held in a Yangon prison which has housed thousands of political prisoners over decades.

The State Department is continuing to press Myanmar's military government for Fenster's immediate release.

Since the military junta took power in February, around 90 journalists have been detained in the country. Many have been charged but dozens, like Fenster who is a managing editor at Frontier Myanmar, have not.

They remain in custody with no reason given.

American journalist Nathan Maung, who co-founded Kamayut Media in Yangon, Myanmar, was released from prison on June 14 and flew back to the U.S. on Tuesday after being held for three months.

