Victim in fatal stabbing identified

The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified a man who was fatally stabbed on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Carl Austin, 70, of New Iberia.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Dauphine Street Monday night at about 8:30 p.m. They found a man who had been stabbed twice; he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carolyn Washington, 50, was booked with second degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the slaying.

