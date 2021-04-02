Vendors ready for New Iberia craft festival on Saturday

New Iberia's Semi-Annual Spring Vendor and Craft Festival is happening Saturday, April 3, at City Park Community Center.

Ahead of time, vendors were busy setting up shop, ready to bring a little bit of small business shopping back to New Iberia.

Shelby Mosolf is a crafter who makes homemade wreaths says she has been attending the craft festival for five years.

She says she has missed the fun of craft shows since the pandemic closed fairs and festivals last year.

"We missed everybody. Everyone kinda becomes family," Mosolf said. "This is our first time back since."

Vendors for the festival come from all over to sell and show homemade items. Nearly 40 vendors will be at the fair on Saturday, along with food trucks and fun activities for children.

The show will feature vendors selling handmade crafts, art, clothing, sweets, décor and local independent product distributors.

Everyone is required to be masked and keep socially distant. Mosolf says they do hope that people still come out an see the fair.

"Come out and celebrate and just enjoy the day and being out again. We are all crafters here. It's a lot of fun to be with everyone again," Mosolf said.

Many of the vendors are local crafts people and some come from a little further away. Mosolf hopes that the festival brings back a little bit of local shopping to the area.

The festival takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside and outside the community center located at 300 Parkview Drive.

Officials say that entertainment will be provided for kids and include a Schoolhouse Safari hands-on educational animal experience, a train ride and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Admission is free.

A map and vendor list is available at www.Facebook.com/newiberiavendorevent

The festival, put on by the City of New Iberia Recreation Department and Pamper Me Place, will help support park programs.

The festival will adhere to COVID-19 Phase 3 guidelines.

