Vehicle and four-wheeler crash in New Iberia; juvenile injured

Posted at 9:00 PM, Sep 19, 2021
One young person was air-lifted to a Lafayette hospital after a vehicle hit a four-wheeler.

New Iberia Police say three juveniles were on the four-wheeler when it was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Texaco Street and Daspit Road in the city.

One of the juveniles was transported by helicopter to a Lafayette hospital, fire officials say. The extent of the child's injuries is unknown Sunday evening, New Iberia Police say. The other two children also were injured, but it is not known if they were transported to the hospital or not.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver of the vehicle, police say.

