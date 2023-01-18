VIDEO: 14-year-old in custody following overnight two parish manhunt in teens slaying

UPDATE: Wednesday morning, New Iberia Police announced that they have the 14-year-old suspect in the Monday slaying of another child in custody.

The arrest came after a manhunt through two parishes.

Lafayette Police tell us that they received information that the boy was in Lafayette, and they had a description of the vehicle he was riding in. Lafayette officers found the vehicle, and tried to stop it, but the vehicle fled.

After a short pursuit, police cornered the vehicle near the Queen's Row Trailer Park. They set up a perimeter in the area, but the juvenile slipped through it, and got to a business on U.S. 90.

The juvenile managed to steal a truck there - which had tracking software on it - and police then tracked the vehicle to the New Iberia home of a relative of the juvenile. New Iberia Police then kept an eye on that home, and when the truck was in motion again they followed it.

The juvenile drove the truck into some mud, got stuck, and New Iberia Police were able to take him into custody.

Yesterday, NIPD told us they were investigating the slaying of a juvenile, and the suspect they had identified is a juvenile, too.

Police have not released the identity or age of the child found Monday at the Iberia Village apartment complex on West Admiral Doyle. At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, police said the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.