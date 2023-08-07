Two dead following Iberia Parish crash

Two people are dead after a one-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near LSU Bridge Road in the Jeanerette area on August 7, 2023, shortly before 3:00 a.m.

The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Robert Curry of Jeanerette and 50-year-old Randall Benedietto of Morgan City.

The investigation by State Police revealed Curry was driving a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado pickup west on LA 182 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned.

Curry and his passenger, Benedietto, were both unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

A standard toxicology sample was obtained from Curry for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

