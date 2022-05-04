Two arrested, accused of deserting 3-year-old at New Iberia park

Two people have been arrested, accused of leaving a 3-year-old child at a New Iberia park alone.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at around 10:30 AM, police officers with the New Iberia Police Department were called to the City Park in reference to the child wandering around the park alone.

Six hours later, officers say they were able to locate the mother of the three-year-old, identified as Fredrika James.

James allegedly admitted that she and another person, identified as Kyjuan Washington, dropped her daughter off at the park and left. James also allegedly admitted that the two of them were smoking synthetic marijuana earlier that morning prior to dropping her three-year-old child off at the park.

James was arrested Child Desertion and as well as for an active Arrest Warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Movable. Washington was arrested for Child Desertion and an active Bench Warrant for Violation of Registration and No Insurance.

Police say James had two children. Both are in the care of the state.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel