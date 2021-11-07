Toys4Tots applications open in Jeanerette

Toys4Tots Applications are being accepted during a one-hour period every Sunday in November.

The applications will be accepted at the St. Julia Empowerment Center, located at 401 Henkle Street in Jeanerette.

The applications are accepted between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

You can also join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74446888984?pwd=WitrMFRrT3RBOGxxeDd6OVoweVI1UT09

Meeting ID: 744 4688 8984 Passcode: t7BYs6

PLEASE NOTE: Nov. 28 is the last day to apply.

To apply you will need a copy of your ID and proof of any type of governmental assistance you receive, like Medicaide, SNAP, SSI, etc.

The registration is being sponsored by the Kingdom of God Church