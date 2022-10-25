Toys for Tots applications open for Jeanerette

Toys For Tots applications will be accepted for the next several Sundays at the St. Julia Empowerment Center in Jeanerette.

The center will be open for applicants on Sundays ONLY (10/30, 11/6, 11/13, 11/20, and 11/27) from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. each of those Sundays.

The center is located at 403 Henkle St., Jeanerette, LA.

No transportation?

Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74446888984?pwd=WitrMFRrT3RBOGxxeDd6OVoweVI1UT09

Meeting ID: 744 4688 8984 Passcode: t7BYs6

November 27 is the last day to apply. You must bring a copy of your ID and proof of any type of governmental assistance you or your child receives - Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, etc.

This program is sponsored by Kingdom of God Church

If you have questions, send an email to: alclarkston@gmail.com