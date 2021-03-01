Town hall event to address gun violence in Iberia Parish

A town hall will be held on Monday night in New Iberia to address recent acts of gun violence.

The event will take place on March 1 at West End Park in New Iberia at 5:30 pm.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt, Chief Todd D'Albor, and Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero will serve as panelist.

The event hopes to bring community members together to help stop the violence in New Iberia and surrounding communities.

Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel