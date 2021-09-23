Three wanted in connection with New Iberia homicide

Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department are searching for three individuals in connection with a homicide.

Police say the homicide occurred in the strip mall parking lot, 900 block of South Lewis Street, on September 3, 2021.

Three individuals were taken to area hospitals, and one person died.

New Iberia Police are looking for 25-year-old Bryce Simon, 22-year-old Tyler Phillips, and 18-year-old Jamontre Batiste.

If anyone know the whereabouts of these individuals, please, contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if you wish to be anonymous.

