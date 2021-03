Three people were injured Sunday in a welding accident at a shop on Claude Viator Road in New Iberia.

A spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal's Office tells KATC that the men were working at a mechanic shop, doing some welding work on an old boat.

Something went wrong, and a fire started, she said. Two men sustained moderate injuries and a third was very seriously injured, she said. All three were transported to area hospitals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, she said.