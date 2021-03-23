Storm leaves neighborhoods flooded in New Iberia

New Iberia saw its strongest winds early Tuesday morning coming in at 53 miles per hour, but with winds claiming down, flooding still remains a problem for the city.

According to workers from the New Iberia City Public Works there are always a few areas that are on high alert, “The main highways, Walmart, main street.”

These are just a few on the list that are notorious for flooding in the area. New Iberia's districts are being split among six different groups and have sent crews to address the sections in most need of drainage.

“Basically what we’re doing right now we’re just preparing the drains, getting them unclogged so the water can drain properly so we won't have no big floods in the middle of the roads and everything.”

The city workers say the main office is used to a high volume of calls when storms come through but are working to make the roads as safe as possible.

“A lot of people complain about the drains being stocked up. So, we come out and we do the best we can.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mayor's office says there are no roads being blocked because of flooding.