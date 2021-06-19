State Police on scene of crash along US 90 near La 88 in Iberia Parish

Louisiana State Police are on scene of a crash on US 90 East near La 88 in Iberia Parish.

Officials says that one lane of traffic is closed and vehicles are being allowed to travel on the shoulder of the roadway to pass. There is no closure at this time.

Details on the injures were not known, though state police say no serious injuries were reported at the time of this article's publication.

KATC will update on the crash as more information becomes available.

