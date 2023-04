You can expect traffic delays because of road closures this weekend.

Fulton Street will be closed from Iberia Street to Jefferson Street until Sunday for the street fair.

The Spanish Festival Parade will be happening on Saturday at 10:30 am. starting at City Hall.

On Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Main Street from Iberia Street to French Street will be closed for the Car Show.