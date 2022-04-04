Spanish Festival returns to New Iberia, road closures announced

Spanish Festival is back in New Iberia this year and will be held over the weekend.

The festival, which is set for April 8, 9, and 10 2022, is held annually for the recognition and promotion of the Spanish ancestry and culture in New Iberia and throughout Louisiana.

Last year, the City of New Iberia canceled the festival because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions in the state. The city, however, did hold a gala for the festival.

As organizers prepare for the festivities, the City of New Iberia has announced road closures.

Beginning in the evening on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Fulton Street will be closed from Iberia Street to Jefferson Street until April 10, 2022, for the street fair associated with the Spanish Festival.

The Spanish Festival Parade will take place on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at noon. Main Street will be closed from Lewis Street to Jefferson Street.

Drivers are asked to look for road closure barricades and alternate routes and keep an eye out for pedestrians.

A new crocheted canopy will adorn Church Alley in the city comprised of dozens of panels donated by New Iberia residents and those out of state.

The “BLESSING OF THE CROCHET CEILING” will happen on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. during the festival.

View those images below:

La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that serves as a vehicle for the recognition and promotion of the Spanish culture and ancestry in New Iberia and throughout Louisiana.

The organization directs programs and activities involving educational, culinary, music, and art exchanges while creating awareness and a deeper understanding of the local Spanish heritage.

