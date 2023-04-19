SLCC hosting job fairs

In New Iberia, South Louisiana Community College is hosting jobs fairs for recent graduates now entering the workforce.

A hiring event conducted on Tuesday April 19 focused on industrial trades such as welders, truck drivers, and line workers.

"So what's really in particular for people who work in this field trade, I mean a lot of them, its word of mouth just finding these jobs or just kind of walk in. So what's really good about an in person job fair is it really allows these companies that are looking for people that have a specific skill trade have a certification to meet qualified candidates," Nancy Roy, Director of Student Recruitment said.