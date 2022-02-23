SFM provides details on fire that claimed life of 6-year-old

The State Fire Marshal (SFM) Office says they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a mobile home fire in New Iberia that claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.

The fire happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, in the 2200 block of Hunter Drive in New Iberia. There were six children as well as two adults in the mobile home at the time of the fire. The children ranged in age from an infant to school-age, they say.

Deputies say they learned some of the children noticed evidence of fire coming from a bedroom where a 6-year-old boy was last seen. All of the occupants except the 6-year-old escaped from the home. Efforts to rescue the boy from the outside of the home were successful, however, despite being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, he unfortunately later died of his injuries.

Deputies say they have been able to determine the fire did begin in the bedroom where the 6-year-old was pulled from. The official cause of this fire remains undetermined.

SFM investigators say they are unable to rule out the possibility of the child contributing to a potential accidental cause.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel