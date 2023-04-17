Severe storms blows roof off of Jeanerette recreation center

Iberia Parish, LA - Severe weather slammed parts of Acadiana Saturday night causing damage and outages. Some of that damage can be seen in the city of Jeanerette.

Severe storms and wind blew off the roof of the Ward 8 Recreation Center located on North Hubertville Rd.

Jeanerette Mayor, Carol "Bro" Bourgeios Jr, said the storm "appeared to have been packing some pretty strong winds with it, as you can see from the damage that was caused to our Ward 8 Recreation facility."

The severe weather also knocked down several trees and caused power outages through out the city.