Search party for missing Coteau Holmes man set for Saturday

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Volunteers are needed for a search party for a missing Coteau Holmes man.

The search is happening Saturday at the Coteau Holmes Park beside the fire station at noon.

Willard Daspit Jr. has been missing since Sunday.

Daspit's motorcycle and glasses were found in a wreck 100 yards away from his home, but there has been no other signs of him since.

