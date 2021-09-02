School board extends COVID-19 leave for employees

The Iberia Parish School Board approved COVID leave for all employees at its meeting Wednesday night.

According to superintendent Carey Laviolette, the board voted unanimously to give all salaried employees 8 days of COVID leave.

The time is retroactive from July 1, 2021, and employees will be able to use it through December 31, 2021.

Last year, the board approved the extension of COVID-19 sick leave until June 30, 2021. That extension was for 10 days, and was originally required for most employers by the first CARES Act. The requirement ended in December 2019, and the newer bill did not extend it.

Laviolette said the total cost of substitutes in 2021-21 was $1,297,901. Even with COVID-19 leave in place, she said the amount is slightly less than the cost for substitutes the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Landry Parish School Board will consider extending COVID leave until December 31, 2021, and to make it retroactive to August 1, 2021.

