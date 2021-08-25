Sandbags available in Iberia Parish due to possible heavy rain

In anticipation of possible heavy rain, Iberia Parish residents may go to the areas listed below for sand and sandbags. You must bring a shovel to fill your bags.
- B.O.M Fire Station,
- Grand Marais Fire Station,
- Coteau Fire Station,
- Delcambre water tower,
- Loreauville City Park,
- Lydia Fire Station,
- Jeanerette Fire Department,
- Rynells Fire Department
Anyone with questions or who is in need of additional information can contact the Iberia Parish Government Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.
