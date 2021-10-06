Rodeo coming to New Iberia Oct. 8 & 9

The Road to the Finals Rodea will be held at the Sugarena on October 8 and 9.
The Cajun Rodeo Association's event will be held at 7:30 pm at 713 Bypass Hwy. in New Iberia.
Performances will begin at 7:30 pm, nightly.
Friday slack will follow the Friday performance, and Saturday slack will be at 1pm on Saturday, they say.
Admission will be taken at the gate.
$10 Adults
$5 Kids 6-10 years old
5 and under FREE
Click the link for more information www.cajunrodeo.com.
