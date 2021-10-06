Watch
Rodeo coming to New Iberia Oct. 8 & 9

Posted at 5:32 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:48:55-04

The Road to the Finals Rodea will be held at the Sugarena on October 8 and 9.

The Cajun Rodeo Association's event will be held at 7:30 pm at 713 Bypass Hwy. in New Iberia.

Performances will begin at 7:30 pm, nightly.

Friday slack will follow the Friday performance, and Saturday slack will be at 1pm on Saturday, they say.

Admission will be taken at the gate.

$10 Adults

$5 Kids 6-10 years old

5 and under FREE

Click the link for more information www.cajunrodeo.com.

