Rodeo coming to New Iberia Oct. 8 & 9

The Road to the Finals Rodea will be held at the Sugarena on October 8 and 9.

The Cajun Rodeo Association's event will be held at 7:30 pm at 713 Bypass Hwy. in New Iberia.

Performances will begin at 7:30 pm, nightly.

Friday slack will follow the Friday performance, and Saturday slack will be at 1pm on Saturday, they say.

Admission will be taken at the gate.

$10 Adults

$5 Kids 6-10 years old

5 and under FREE

Click the link for more information www.cajunrodeo.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel