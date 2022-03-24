Rev. Burnell Robertson to be laid to rest Saturday

An influential pastor who served the communities of Iberia Parish for several decades will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Funeral services will be held on March 26, for Rev. Burnell Jacob Robertson who died Tuesday, March 8, at the age of 97.

Rev. Robertson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II and the Korean conflict.

From 1956 until 1991, Robertson was the pastor of four churches: St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Iberia; Teche United Church of Christ in Morbihan; Belle Place United Church of Christ in Loureauville; and Hubbard United Church of Christ in Gueydan.

He also served as a Chaplin in hospitals and nursing homes, and would visit individuals in the community routinely to check on them, pray for them and their family and give communion to the sick and shut ins.

He was a lifetime member of the NAACP and President of the organization's J. Leo Hardy Branch.

According to his obituary, Robertson was a lifetime 4th Degree Master Mason and the 33rd Degree Honorary Most Worshipful Master of Olive Branch Lodge No. 37. He also served his community by participating and volunteering with organizations such as Bacmonila HUD, SMILE Community Action Agency, Iberia Parish Council Agency, Iberia Federal Credit Union, Founder and Member of Iberia Parish Ministerial Federation, and Pastor and Director Emeritus of The Teche Area Churches of the United Churches of Christ.

Robertson was married to the late Gaynell Blake Robertson, and they had three children: Joycelyn R. LaFrance, the late Lorraine R. Doucette, and Emily R. Wright.

Read his full obituary, here.

In June 2021, Robertson celebrated his 97th birthday and was presented with a key to the City of New Iberia along with a special proclamation from Parish President Larry Richard.

Read more on that celebration: Rev. Robertson celebrates 97th birthday

