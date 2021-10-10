Rebound: New Iberia brings back 31st Annual Gumbo cook-off

Hundreds showed up on the first day of the 31 annual world championship gumbo cook- off in New Iberia.

This is the first gumbo cook-off in New Iberia since the pandemic started.

Showcasing live bands, gumbo cooking demonstrations, and a youth gumbo cook-off.

The winning team of the youth cook-off tell me they learned how to make gumbo in just five days and were confident they were going to win.

“Before he even knew we were going to get the trophy he said he was going to carry the trophy back,” the winners said.

One first time goer says the event was well worth the 6 hour drive.

“Seeing all the people turn up and seeing all the gumbo cooks and sharing how they’ve made years gumbos, I really like the experience and the atmosphere, and what they’ve tried to do with the town.”

One cook from Shreveport tells me cooking and eating gumbo is all in their family tradition.

“It’s just something me and my mom always did when I was a little kid. When she came home with the shrimp it was me and her peeling them all day. It was exciting because I knew I got the first bite and all the bites before anybody else did because I was the helper, so that was something we really enjoyed,” J.R. Fuller said.

The President of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce says the proceeds will go towards operating the chamber of commerce and improving the business community.

“Free music, free to come down, the only thing you would need tickets are a dollar. Five tickets for a seafood gumbo, four for chicken and sausage, three for a beer of any kind as well as soft drinks for two dollars,” Thomas Falgout said.

Grab yourself a bowl this Sunday. Where the main event will begin at 11am. At the Bouligny Plaza.

Gumbo cookoff event schedule

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel