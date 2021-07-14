Property owner says weekend warehouse fire in Jeanerette likely due to electrical issues

JEANERETTE — Over the weekend, four buildings were damaged after a warehouse caught fire in Jeanerette. Neighbors tell KATC they woke up early Sunday morning to lights and flames. Later in the day they saw three of the four buildings were destroyed.

"I got up at 4:00 and all you could see was lights, about four or five fire trucks outside. They didn't finish until about 7:00-7:30," Theresa Provost said.

Another neighbor tells KATC they were scared their house would also catch fire.

"I figured whatever was on fire would burn down to the ground. It was bad," Provost said.

According to the property owner, the attic inside the warehouse caught fire. It quickly spread to two small homes next to it. They are unsure how the fire started, but were told it is likely electrical.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but only a few hours later, the fire reignited, this time damaging the home in front of the warehouse. The property owner says a family was going to move in this week.

"We could see more firetrucks in the same place, but on Charles Street instead. The people that bought the house in the alley, it was the front part of the house that caught on fire," Provost explained.

No injuries were reported. We reached out to Iberia Parish Fire District 1 to find out the official cause of the fire; as of 6 p.m., we have not heard back.