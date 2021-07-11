Four structures burn in Jeanerette

Four structures burned in Jeanerette last night, a post on the Fire Department's Facebook page says.

Two homes, a former business and a warehouse burned, the post says. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.

"Yesterday was a long day with nonstop calls and getting trucks back in service in between," the post states.

Those who fought the fires were: Jeanerette Fire Volunteers, Iberia Parish Fire District 1, BOM, St. Mary D11 and Baldwin Fire. The agency also offered thanks to Jeanerette Police and Acadian Ambulance for their assistance.

