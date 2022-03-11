Postal worker, neighbor help family escape Jeanerette house fire

A United States Postal worker and a neighbor helped a family to escape a house fire Thursday in Jeanerette.

The Jeanerette Fire Department was dispatched on March 10 to a mobile home fire with residents possibly inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that a postal worker and neighbor had helped the family to escape safely from the home.

The two banged on the door to wake the family and broke a window to assist in their escape.

According to the department, the family was asleep at the time of the fire and there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The Iberia Fire District 1, St. Mary District 11, Jeanerette Police Department and Acadian Ambulance assisted at the scene.

