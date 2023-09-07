Portion of LA 182 to close as crews continue train derailment cleanup

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard has announced the closure of LA Hwy 182 between the intersections with LA 3212/Northwest Bypass and LA Hwy 88/Coteau Road.

The closure is related to the train derailment that occurred on August 21, 2023, as crews continue cleanup operations.

The closure will go into effect at 9 am Thursday, September 7, 2023, as reported by TFC Thomas Gossen of the Louisiana State Police.

Officials say the closure should be lifted sometime tomorrow, September 8, 2023, provided that no unexpected issues arise.

Residents and businesses within the affected area may enter with proof of address.