Port of Iberia announces process to solicit bids for Acadiana to Gulf of Mexico Access Channel Project

The Port of Iberia on Friday began the public advertising process as required by law to solicit bids from potential dredging contractors to dredge the Acadiana to the Gulf of Mexico Access Channel.

This is a $38-million-dollar project funded with State of Louisiana Capital Outlay dollars, according to a release from the Port of Iberia.

"This is a landmark day for the port of Iberia in terms of beginning a project that the Port of Iberia has been pursuing for over 25 years the deeping of the Acadiana to the Gulf of Mexico outlet channel," said Craig Romero, Executive Director of Port of Iberia.

Bids will be received and opened in mid-September with a schedule for actual dredging to begin in October 2021.

The entire dredging project will deepen the port channel to a depth of 16 feet which should take between 10 to 12 months to complete.

This project will give the Port of Iberia the capability of allowing much larger vessels to access the Port creating more job opportunities for all of Acadiana, the release states.

"The process starts today, we have to advertise three times during the next thirty days in seven-day intervals and on September 15 the Port of Iberia will receive bids from contractors, dredging contractors from all over the country to come and dredge the port-channel here in the Port of Iberia," said Romero.

